Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/31/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €600.00 ($705.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €625.00 ($735.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €623.00 ($732.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €571.70 ($672.59) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €542.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €485.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

