Analyzing First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 37.63%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% HomeTrust Bancshares 12.20% 4.84% 0.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.85 $33.35 million N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.45 $22.78 million $1.30 18.81

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats HomeTrust Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.