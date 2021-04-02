Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82.
Anima Company Profile
