Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

