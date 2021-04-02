Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

