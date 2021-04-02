Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 590,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 94,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

