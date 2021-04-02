APYSwap Achieves Market Cap of $15.65 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00004163 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $904,351.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.34 or 0.00755996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010133 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,352,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

