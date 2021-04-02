Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $5.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

ASC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 298,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

