Argus Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $650.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $585.35.

Shares of NFLX opened at $539.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.96. Netflix has a 12-month low of $357.51 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

