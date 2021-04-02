Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

