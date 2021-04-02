Arion Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Arion has a market cap of $113,514.45 and approximately $244.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Arion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00279624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00091318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00757038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010145 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,742,752 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

