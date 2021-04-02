Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $640.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.60 million and the lowest is $629.84 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $523.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $59,517,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.52. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $189.06 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

