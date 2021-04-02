ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $637.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.27. The company has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $639.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

