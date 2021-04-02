Aspireon Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $125.56. 3,026,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,141. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

