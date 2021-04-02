Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.32. Astrotech shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 3,024,445 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

