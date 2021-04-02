Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atkore by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. 506,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.