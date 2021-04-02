Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Up 45.8% in March

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATASY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ATASY stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

