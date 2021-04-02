Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $3.17 on Top Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005357 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $379.89 million and approximately $74.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00280042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00760253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

