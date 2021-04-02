Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 2%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.42 and last traded at $94.46. Approximately 736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 887,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.87.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after buying an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

