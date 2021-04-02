Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avalon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of AWX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

