Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Avast stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Avast has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

