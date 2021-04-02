Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Avast alerts:

Avast stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Avast has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.