Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

