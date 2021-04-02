Avista (NYSE:AVA) Receives Neutral Rating from Sidoti

Sidoti reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AVA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $19,372,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

