Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

