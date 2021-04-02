Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165,208 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $30,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.