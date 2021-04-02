Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 258,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.84. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

