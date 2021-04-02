Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BTN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 63,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

