Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $50,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fiserv by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,911,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. 4,114,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,855. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.