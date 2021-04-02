Bank of America Upgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Buy

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

