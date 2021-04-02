Barclays Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $675.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.

RH opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.99 and a 200 day moving average of $446.01.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

