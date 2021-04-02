Base Protocol Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $271,645.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00281016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.64 or 0.00806543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00089499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,500,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,417,536 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

