Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF remained flat at $$37.04 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

Separately, ING Group lowered shares of Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

