Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMWYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BMWYY stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

