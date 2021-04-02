BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Randeep Singh Grewal Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £2,457 ($3,210.09).

Randeep Singh Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 4,066 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £7,603.42 ($9,933.92).

Shares of BBH opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Friday. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 196.60 ($2.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

