Beam (BEAM) Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $104.67 million and approximately $22.94 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,730,160 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

