Berenberg Bank Boosts Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 45

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 31.63 ($0.41).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 49.13 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.55. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £694.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

