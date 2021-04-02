Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $428.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.23. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

