Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and approximately $3.40 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 810.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,828,971,181 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

