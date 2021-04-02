BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 63.6% in March

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BCAB opened at $51.09 on Friday. BioAtla has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). Sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $2,381,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,058,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

Several research firms have commented on BCAB. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

