BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $36.69 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $806,047.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,639 shares of company stock worth $18,533,719. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.