BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 62.0% in March

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 109,100 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.11% of BioVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioVie alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75. BioVie has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $46.10.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.