BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Truist

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $924.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

