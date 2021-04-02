Bit-Z Token Hits Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bit-Z Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 739.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00674536 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Token Profile

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

