Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Adult has a total market capitalization of $58,443.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00073237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00287368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00784807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 51,734,146 coins and its circulating supply is 49,772,909 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult

