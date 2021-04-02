Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $145.51 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $823.02 million and $145.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $46.99 or 0.00079020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.00286652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00097854 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

