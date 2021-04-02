BitGreen (BITG) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $9,806.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00050754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00284379 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00026707 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

