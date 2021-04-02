BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.69. BlackBerry shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8,897 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit