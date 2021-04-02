BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.69. BlackBerry shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8,897 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

