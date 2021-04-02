Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

