BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 392.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 188,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

