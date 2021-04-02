BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Position Reduced by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838,407 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

