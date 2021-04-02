bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.38.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in bluebird bio by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 127.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $18,413,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.